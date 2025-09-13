Open Menu

Security Forces Killed 35 Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Security forces killed 35 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed thirty-five Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province from September 10 to 13.

On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location. After an intense fire exchange, twenty-two Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, said an ISPR news release.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan Nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern.

Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny the use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

