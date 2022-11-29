UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates New COAS On Assumption Of Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and congratulated him on the assumption of his responsibilities as the country's new army chief.

The prime minister said commanding the excellent force of the Pakistan Army was a great honour and expressed confidence that General Asim Munir would further contribute towards strengthening the defence of the country.

He wished General Munir success in effectively dealing with the challenges pertaining to security and counter-terrorism.

He assured the new army chief full cooperation of his government in areas relating to defence and security.

General Asim Munir, who was handed over the 'baton of command' by his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa this morning, thanked PM Sharif for his wishes and the words of felicitations.

