Open Menu

PM Directs For Steps To Curb Smuggling Of Tyres, Spare Parts

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PM directs for steps to curb smuggling of tyres, spare parts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned for the early formulation of a comprehensive policy to do away with the smuggling of tyres and spare parts.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Service Long March Tyres and Chaoyang Long March Tyres led by their Chairman Li Qingwen, also instructed the relevant authorities to take effective measures to curb the smuggling of tyres.

He told the delegation that being a time-tested friend, China always supported Pakistan like a brother in every hour of need.

He also assured the delegation that the government would extend all possible support to the Chinese investors to facilitate their investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the delegation for their company's investment through a joint venture with Pakistan's renowned tyre manufacturing company.

The prime minister was told that tyres being manufactured by the plant established by Chinese investment were also being exported to the international market.

It was told that within a short span of a year, the company's tyres have created their space in the world markets.

The prime minister was told that the company would enhance tyres manufacturing to boost its exports to $200 million annually.

The prime minister instructed the authorities to extend all-out support to the Chinese investors to uplift the tyre industry in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Pasha and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Exports China Long March Company Chaoyang Market All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

6 minutes ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

13 minutes ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

3 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

3 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

4 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

15 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

15 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

15 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan