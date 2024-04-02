PM Directs To Build Daanish Schools In All Three GB Divisions
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to build Daanish Schools across all three divisions of Gilgit Baltistan to impart world-class education and accommodation facilities to students from low-income groups.
The prime minister, in a meeting with GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan who called on him, also constituted a committee to look into the issues faced by GB that would present its recommendations after consultation with the stakeholders.
The prime minister assured the GB chief minister that uplifting the GB people by providing them with education and health facilities was among the Federal government's priorities.
He also sought recommendations on the ways to exploit the immense tourism potential of GB, besides instructing to expedite work on Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also sought a strategy for execution of solar power projects in Gilgit Baltistan.
Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting which deliberated on the uplift of GB's education, health and tourism sectors.
The meeting was briefed about the progress on Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects. It was told that the said projects would help provide an uninterrupted power supply to GB.
The prime minister was told that work on Naltar Expreessway has been completed to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the area.
