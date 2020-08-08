PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian Airline crash

(@fidahassanain)

PM says he is saddened to learn of the Air Indian plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow and grief over loss of lives in Indian airline crash in Kozhikode here on Saturday.

Prime Minister tweeted: “Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour,”.

At least 18 people including pilot and co-pilot were killed and 100 others injured after an Air Indian Express flight from Dubai crashed in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

The plane crashed when it was attempting to land in bad weather when it show the runway around 7:40 pm and split into two after nosediving into a valley 35 feet below.

“The continuous rain because the cause of crash,” said an official at Kozhikode airport. The flight went around the airport twice and then made an attempt to land but crashed.

“Luckily, the flight didn’t catch fire and we immediately started rescue operation with the support of local people,” he further said.