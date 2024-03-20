Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Deaths In Harnai Coal Mine Explosion; Directs Accelerated Rescue Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM

PM grieved over deaths in Harnai coal mine explosion; directs accelerated rescue operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives consequent to an explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved family members.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rescue operation for the trapped miners and extend all possible medical treatment to those injured.

"Such incidents are extremely painful and saddening. We stand by the victim families in this hour of grief. The government will provide maximum possible relief to the injured and the affected families," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Harnai Family All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

1 hour ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

10 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

11 hours ago
5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

11 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

11 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

11 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

11 hours ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

11 hours ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan