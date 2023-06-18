UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Kallar Kahar Accident; Expresses Concerns Over Recurrent Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while expressing condolences with the bereaved families of those passengers who lost their lives in ill-fated Kallar Kahar bus accident, expressed his deep anguish over the occurrence of repeated traffic accidents near the Salt Range on Motorway.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in yesterday's accident.

"My sympathies and prayers are for those families who have lost their dear ones in this painful accident," he said in a tweet posted in the urdu language.

Motorway authorities should ensure that vehicles plying on Motorways have the required fitness and compatibility, besides, the drivers meet all the driving requirements, he stressed.

The prime minister observed that with strict implementation of rules and regulations, travelling could be made safer.

At least a dozen passengers including women and children died on Saturday when a passenger bus lost control and overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway some 130km from the Federal capital.

A Motorway police spokesperson had informed that the Lahore-bound passenger bus was passing through Kallar Kahar Salt Range when its brakes failed.

