PM grieves over martyrdom of children injured in Khuzdar bus attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two children who sustained injuries in a cowardly attack, on a school bus in Khuzdar, by terrorists patronized by India .

He expressed sympathy with the parents of the children.

The attack on the innocent children in a school bus by terrorists patronized by India was a self-evident proof of their animosity against education in Balochistan, he added.

He said the terrorists crossed all limits of barbarity.

"We will not rest till meting out punishment to the terrorists patronized by India," he added.

The prime minister said all possible steps will be taken to foil nefarious designs of the terrorists patronized by India to undermine peace in Balochistan.

The terrorists who targetted Pakistan's future - the small and innocent children, will meet their end, he continued.

"My and nation's sympathies are with the families of the innocent children who fell victim to the cruelty," he said adding the security forces and the government of Pakistan were determined and united for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.