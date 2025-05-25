Open Menu

Three Murder Suspects Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police have arrested three suspects, including two brothers, who shot dead a man in the Sabzazar area.

The Investigation Officer-in-Charge of Sabzazar Police Station, along with his team, arrested the suspects.

According to the police, the two brothers and their accomplice were among those arrested. According to the SP Investigation Sadar Division, the suspects had shot dead Munir Khan over a domestic dispute and fled.

He added that the suspects have been traced with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

