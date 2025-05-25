Three Murder Suspects Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police have arrested three suspects, including two brothers, who shot dead a man in the Sabzazar area.
The Investigation Officer-in-Charge of Sabzazar Police Station, along with his team, arrested the suspects.
According to the police, the two brothers and their accomplice were among those arrested. According to the SP Investigation Sadar Division, the suspects had shot dead Munir Khan over a domestic dispute and fled.
He added that the suspects have been traced with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three murder suspects arrested37 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against e-challan defaulters launched; 300 vehicles seized20 minutes ago
-
Mango growers discuss challenges, policy issues20 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Istanbul on two day visit21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP praises Pak Army for eliminating four Terrorists in DI Khan operation21 minutes ago
-
Transgender Wafa killed in Harichand; leader calls for protection21 minutes ago
-
Gang arrested31 minutes ago
-
Hot weather returns to Lahore31 minutes ago
-
Weather turns pleasant after windstorm31 minutes ago
-
IGP KPK inaugurates police post, stresses infrastructure upgrades for public safety41 minutes ago
-
Public participation in ‘Save the Province’ protest will prove PPP’s popularity: Governor Kund ..41 minutes ago
-
Prime suspect arrested within hours after murder and attempted murder incident in Mansehra50 minutes ago