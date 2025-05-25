PPP Workers Stage Protest Against Recent Attack On Residence Of Sindh Home Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers staged a protest against the recent attack on the residence of Sindh Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.
The demonstration witnessed a large turnout of party workers and local citizens.
The protest rally was led by PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad President Muhammad Salem Zardari, General Secretary Syed Ali Haider Shah, and Information Secretary Rashid Chandio. Participants of the rally raised strong slogans against so-called nationalists, and elements involved in terrorist activities in Moro.
Addressing the rally, District President Muhammad Saleem Zardari and other PPP leaders said that antisocial people are actively working to disrupt the peace of Sindh's tranquil land. Speakers claimed the attack on Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar’s house in Moro was carried out by the same anti-state elements.
PPP leaders also warned those supporting these elements, asserting that thousands of PPP loyalists are ready to defend their leadership and we know how to confront the enemies of the country. Speakers urged national institutions to take immediate and strict action against suçh elements.
Prominent participants in the rally included Syed Ali Haider Shah, Mir Sohrab Khan Marri, Rashid Chandio, Sherbaz Marri, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Abdul Rasool Brohi, Abdul Nabi Jamali, Noor Nawaz Zardari, Syed Atif Zaidi, Syed Uzair Shah, Chaudhry Mubashir Arain, Dost Ali Rind, Haji Allah Bux Lakho, Muhammad Hayat Kakipoto, Chando Mal, Asad Zardari, Meher Afshan Memon, Rao Muhammad Rafiq, Comrade Abdul Majeed Mughal, and several others. Members from different PPP wings, including the Ladies Wing, also actively participated in the protest.
