PM Holds Phone Call With Saudi King; Vows Pakistan's Commitment For Kingdom's Sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and vowed Pakistan's resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

The prime minister profoundly thanked the Saudi King for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the auspicious opportunity to allow the delegation to enter the Holy Ka'aba and the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), and congratulated him on the success of the visit.

Recalling his recent meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, he reaffirmed the strong brotherly relations between the two countries, and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accorded to the Saudi leadership.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Imran Khan further commended the Kingdom's role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace.

He expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine and condemned Israeli forces' heinous attack during the month of Ramazan on the Palestinians in and outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister extended invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan.

It was also agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

