PM Imran Urges World To Play Role In Ending Indian Atrocities In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:01 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has urged the international community to end gross abuses and atrocities being inflicted in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has urged the international community to end gross abuses and atrocities being inflicted in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.In a series of tweets, the premier said on International Human Rights Day, we must appeal to world conscience, upholders of international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to act against illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

He also condemned occupying Indian government's siege of IoK that is continued for four months.

PM Imran Khan said we salute the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.He further resolved, "Inspired by the ideals preached by our Prophet [PBUH], especially in his last sermon and duties enshrined in our constitution my government is committed to protection of human rights for all citizens without discrimination."

