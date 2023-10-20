PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza situation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan's strong condemnation of the incessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.

He termed these as deplorable and willful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians that caused loss of more than 3000 precious lives and left over 12000 injured.

Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed. They also agreed on the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza to facilitate delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected people.

Pakistan has also dispatched its first batch of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian people that landed in Egypt yesterday.

The prime minister stressed the international community, particularly the United Nations to take resolute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity and international law.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian conflict, based on the “two-state” solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the borders that existed prior to 1967.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for longstanding and sustained support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation.