Open Menu

PM Kakar Telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas To Discuss Ongoing Gaza Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 11:41 PM

PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza situation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan's strong condemnation of the incessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.

He termed these as deplorable and willful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians that caused loss of more than 3000 precious lives and left over 12000 injured.

Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed. They also agreed on the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza to facilitate delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected people.

Pakistan has also dispatched its first batch of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian people that landed in Egypt yesterday.

The prime minister stressed the international community, particularly the United Nations to take resolute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity and international law.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian conflict, based on the “two-state” solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the borders that existed prior to 1967.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for longstanding and sustained support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Condemnation Egypt Gaza Bank Resolute Jerusalem From

Recent Stories

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts ..

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

25 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

25 minutes ago
 PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

25 minutes ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

26 minutes ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

43 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

43 minutes ago
Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

26 minutes ago
 UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

58 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

54 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

54 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

1 hour ago
 CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan