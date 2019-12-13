“PM Khan’s nephew  shall reap what he sowed,” says Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@fidahassanain)

SAPM Awan says Hassan Niazi cannot escape the law as he will be brought to justice soon.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) Hassan Niazi—the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would soon be brought to justice as investigation was underway for his role and participation in lawyers’ attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

“ Hassan Niazi shall reap what he sowed and could not escape from the law,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan. She expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside the parliament here on Friday.

Hassan Niazi was spotted among the lawyers who attacked PIC on Wednesday. He also shared his status on his twitter account and confesed that he was there but said that he was not the part of those who smashed the widows of the hospital or beat the attendants and administration staff of the hospital.

Firdous said that PTI government was making efforts to make the good image of Pakistan across the world. She said some people were running false news about the national economy and were the part of international propaganda against Pakistan. Appropriate environment was being created for foreign investment and business, she said adding that all those who were doing propaganda would be briefed about what the government was doing.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that PM Khan had decided to address the issues of journalists and media workers.

“PM Khan decided to form a committee to address the challenges being faced by media workers, houses and the industry as whole,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to the reporters. She said

“PM Khan himself will head the committee and I will be the coordinator,” she said, adding that “ over 85 per cent of media houses' business depends upon advertisements by the private sector but when the private sector faced difficulties, it affected media houses as well."

She said the successive governments destroyed the national economy in the past and now the economy was going to the right direction. She also talked about the students unions and condemned the incident that claimed life of a student.

During her talk to media, she said the PIC attack was really condemnable and the whole nation saw this issue live on TVs.

“Hafeezullah Niazi’s son will be arrested for what he did,” she reiterated the government’s action on PIC attack while referring to Hassan Niazi—the nephew of PM Khan.

Earlier today, PM Khan’s nephew ran away from his home in Lahore when the local police carried out raid to arrest him for his role in attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.