PM Orders Investigation Into Explosion Near Police Van In Baleli

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2022 | 11:25 AM

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion that took place near a police vehicle deployed for the security of polio team in Baleli area of Balochistan.

In a statement, he directed investigation into the incident.

He also directed to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured.

The Prime Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the death of a police personnel and a child in the incident.

Shehbaz Sharif said the polio workers are fulfilling their responsibility without caring about their lives to eliminate this deadly disease from the country.

For this, he said we pay tributes to their services.

The Prime Minister said the militant elements will always fail in their designs to stop anti polio campaign.

The Prime Minister said eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government. He said the government will not rest until complete eradication of polio.

