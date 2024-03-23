Open Menu

PM, Saudi Defence Mnister Discuss Security, Regional Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PM, Saudi Defence Mnister discuss security, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister House on Saturday and discussed in detail bilateral matters, regional peace, security and situation in the region.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting.

They also exchanged views on increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the areas of defence and security.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Defence Minister on receiving Pakistan's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan.

He thanked the Saudi Defence Minister for attending the Pakistan Day parade as a special guest.

PM Shehbaz expressed best wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud.

Talking to the Saudi Defence Minister, the Prime Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close brotherly ties based on commonalities of religion, history and culture, which were further strengthening with the passage of time.

Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, he said adding Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan on every front.

He said during his previous tenure as prime minister, Saudi Arabia played a very critical role in improving the economic situation of Pakistan, and it was highly regarded.

He said the people of Pakistan had a special place in their hearts for the Saudi royal family. While mentioning, Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Prime Minister said one window operation was created for the investors through the establishment of the council, which would facilitate business activities and investment.

He said immense opportunities were present in Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, information technology and mining.

He underlined the need for further cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defence and economy.

The PM reiterated his earlier invitation and said Pakistan was waiting to welcome the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Saudi Defence Minister felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a special guest for Pakistan Day parade and said he had the opportunity to witness the best capabilities of armed forces of Pakistan during the parade.

He said the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to Saudi Arabia was very important and fruitful to further promote defence relations of the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Technology Business Agriculture Khawaja Asif Pakistan Day Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Family Best

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

1 hour ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

3 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

4 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

6 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan