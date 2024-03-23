PM, Saudi Defence Mnister discuss security, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister House on Saturday and discussed in detail bilateral matters, regional peace, security and situation in the region.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting.

They also exchanged views on increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the areas of defence and security.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Defence Minister on receiving Pakistan's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan.

He thanked the Saudi Defence Minister for attending the Pakistan Day parade as a special guest.

PM Shehbaz expressed best wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud.

Talking to the Saudi Defence Minister, the Prime Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close brotherly ties based on commonalities of religion, history and culture, which were further strengthening with the passage of time.

Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, he said adding Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan on every front.

He said during his previous tenure as prime minister, Saudi Arabia played a very critical role in improving the economic situation of Pakistan, and it was highly regarded.

He said the people of Pakistan had a special place in their hearts for the Saudi royal family. While mentioning, Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Prime Minister said one window operation was created for the investors through the establishment of the council, which would facilitate business activities and investment.

He said immense opportunities were present in Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, information technology and mining.

He underlined the need for further cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defence and economy.

The PM reiterated his earlier invitation and said Pakistan was waiting to welcome the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Saudi Defence Minister felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a special guest for Pakistan Day parade and said he had the opportunity to witness the best capabilities of armed forces of Pakistan during the parade.

He said the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to Saudi Arabia was very important and fruitful to further promote defence relations of the two countries.