PM Shehbaz Arrives In Turkey On Three-day Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with a high-level delegation, Tuesday arrived here on a three-day official visit

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with a high-level delegation, Tuesday arrived here on a three-day official visit.

He was warmly received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and senior government and diplomatic personnel at the Ankara Esenboga Airport.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Army presented a salute to the prime minister, who is on his maiden visit to Turkey after assuming the office on April 11, this year.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and PM's special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also join the delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister will have a tete-a-tete with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which will be followed by the delegation-level talks.

Besides discussing the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues. They will also address a joint press stakeout after the meetings.

As both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two leaders will jointly unveil a logo, marking the commencement of the celebrations.

The prime minister will also have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors.

He will attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with DEIK (Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board).

The business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will also participate in the business engagements.

