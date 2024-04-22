PM Shehbaz, President Raisi Plant A Sapling To Mark Earth Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday planted a sapling at the lawn of the Prime Minister's House to mark the annual Earth Day.
Accompanied by his spouse and a high-powered delegation of ministers and businessmen, the Iranian president arrived here on a three-day official visit.
Both the dignitaries planted the sapling of Chir pine, also known as Pinus roxburghii - a hardy species native to the Himalayas.
Prime Minister Shehbaz, earlier in a message to the nation on Earth Day, urged the countrymen to reaffirm their commitment to using plastic responsibly and embrace recycling and eco-friendly alternatives to achieve a plastic-free society.
Earlier, as the visiting dignitary arrived at the PM House, he was given a guard of honour before the tete-a-tete between the prime minister and Iranian president.
Recent Stories
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields8 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK17 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields18 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges IIOJK youth to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s message of Khudi18 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city18 minutes ago
-
Examination centers visited at Ranwal, Tank city18 minutes ago
-
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust of the people of Gu ..19 minutes ago
-
Murree admin forms three teams to conduct operation against illegal constructions37 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes completion of tourism-related projects, activities on emergency basis38 minutes ago
-
Plastics pollution complex issue, needs stakeholder inclusive action to protect nature: Schofer38 minutes ago
-
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad58 minutes ago