PM Shehbaz, President Raisi Plant A Sapling To Mark Earth Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday planted a sapling at the lawn of the Prime Minister's House to mark the annual Earth Day.

Accompanied by his spouse and a high-powered delegation of ministers and businessmen, the Iranian president arrived here on a three-day official visit.

Both the dignitaries planted the sapling of Chir pine, also known as Pinus roxburghii - a hardy species native to the Himalayas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, earlier in a message to the nation on Earth Day, urged the countrymen to reaffirm their commitment to using plastic responsibly and embrace recycling and eco-friendly alternatives to achieve a plastic-free society.

Earlier, as the visiting dignitary arrived at the PM House, he was given a guard of honour before the tete-a-tete between the prime minister and Iranian president.

