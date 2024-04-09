Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Khuzdar, Kuchlak Bomb Blasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

PM strongly condemns Khuzdar, Kuchlak bomb blasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blasts that took place in Khuzdar and Kuchlak areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for peace to the departed souls besides sympathizing with the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities concerned to extend all possible medical treatment to those injured and prayed for their quick recovery.

"Such cowardly acts cannot deter our firm resolve against terrorism," the prime minister reiterated.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Khuzdar All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

12 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

12 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

12 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

12 hours ago
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

12 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

12 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

12 hours ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

12 hours ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

12 hours ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan