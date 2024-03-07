Open Menu

PM Thanks World Leaders For Good Wishes On Assumption Of Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM

PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed gratitude to the world leaders for extending felicitations and prayers for him on the assumption of office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed gratitude to the world leaders for extending felicitations and prayers for him on the assumption of office.

The prime minister took to X to thank the leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Kenyan President William Ruto.

"I wish to thank my brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of brotherly Saudi Arabia, for the warm wishes and prayers on my assumption of the office of Prime Minister," the prime minister said.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep rooted in historical bonds based on mutual respect, religious and cultural affinity and shared values.

He expressed the confidence that the fraternal bilateral ties would keep flourishing in the times to come.

"Looking forward to working closely with my brother for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly countries," he remarked.

He also thanked Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Qatari Prime Minister for their messages of felicitations.

"Pakistan cherishes its brotherly ties with Qatar and I look forward to working closely with His Highness to further strengthen our exemplary bonds of friendship," he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for felicitations on his election.

Thanking for a congratulatory call from Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, he said during the conversation, they

reaffirmed their resolve to work closely for the betterment of two countries and the region.

He also thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for his wishes, saying that Pakistan and Kenya enjoyed close and cordial relations.

The prime minister said that he looked forward to continued collaboration for further enhancement of bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Saudi Qatar Saudi Arabia Kenya Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From

Recent Stories

RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing ..

RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes

4 minutes ago
 DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiative ..

DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives

4 minutes ago
 Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

4 minutes ago
 Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for ..

Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment

4 minutes ago
 IWMI advocates national water accounting framework ..

IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony

41 minutes ago
 Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance f ..

Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO

16 minutes ago
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

16 minutes ago
 Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on sola ..

Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system

16 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

16 minutes ago
 ZAB case should be taught as case study in law ins ..

ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara

16 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected rep ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL

50 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan