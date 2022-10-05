PM to announce `Kisan Package' during ongoing month, says Rana Sanaullah

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday said the government would fulfill all the promises made to the farmers and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to announce `Kisan Package' during the ongoing month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday said the government would fulfill all the promises made to the farmers and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to announce `Kisan Package' during the ongoing month.

He stated this during a meeting with representatives of `Kisan Ittehad Union' which was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Energy (Power) Khurram Dastgir.

The groups of `Kisan Ittehad Union' were represented by Khalid Khokhar and Aamir Watto while Secretary Power and Secretary National Food Security and Additional Secretary Finance were also present during the talks.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah welcomed the representatives of `Kisan Ittehad Union ' and thanked them for calling off sit-in.

He said the negotiations of Kisan Etihad Union with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif remained successful.

He said that food security in Pakistan is not possible without prosperous farmers, the Interior Minister said adding that payment of electricity bills of tubewells has already been deferred.

He assured that all the demands of the farmers will be presented to the prime minister while incentives would be announced for agriculture sector and farmers.

The representatives of farmers said that agricultural emergency should be imposed in the country as the food security is the guarantee of prosperity. The Interior Minster assured full cooperation to farmers representatives in resolving their problems.

More Stories From Pakistan

