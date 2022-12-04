PML-N, Begum Najma Hameed laid to rest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed was offered here at Aqsa Park, in the Sattelite town area, on Sunday.

The former Senator had passed away aged 78 in Rawalpindi's Holy Family Hospital after a lingering illness.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, parliamentarians Raja Zafar Ul Haq, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall Amir Paracha, Nayyar Bukhari, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Chaudary Tanvir Khan, Sharjil Mir, Amjad Abbasi, PML local workers besides people belonging to different walks of life attended the prayer.

Begum Najma Hameed was the aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and sister of PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb.

She was the PML-N Women's Wing President and got elected as senator twice.

Najma Hameed was close to PML-N's supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz (late). She also played a critical role during the political struggle of the party led by Kulsoom Nawaz.

Begum Kulsoom remained under house arrest at Najma Hameed's residence in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

Begum Najma Hameed was born on March 18, 1944, in Multan and served for the Muslim League along with Begum Rana Liaqat Ali Khan and Begum Feroz Khan Noon in different capacities.

Her Qul will be held at Siddique Hall, Sattelite town, on Monday after Zuhr's prayer.