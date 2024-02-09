PML-N candidate Muhammad Khan wins PB-14 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-14, Naseerabad-II by securing 22,639 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party candidate Ghulam Rasool who bagged 18,948 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 45.01 percent.