PML-N Candidate Muhammad Khan Wins PB-14 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-14, Naseerabad-II by securing 22,639 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party candidate Ghulam Rasool who bagged 18,948 votes.
Overall voters turnout remained 45.01 percent.
