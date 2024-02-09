PML-N Candidate Wins PP-50, Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ch. Naveed Ashraf won the Provincial Assembly election from PP-50, Sialkot-VII, by securing votes 45,627.
According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was independent candidate Aman Ullah who bagged 43,971 votes. The overall voter turnout was 51.18%.
