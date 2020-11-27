PML-N condemns Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The first meeting of Election Cell of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PML-N AJK) Friday strongly denounced the continued human rights violations and extrajudicial killings of the Kashmiri youth during siege and search operations by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting also condemned the Indian forces' indiscriminate firing from across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir and violating the ceasefire agreement.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the PML-N government ihe AJK, particularly its performance in administrative, financial, constitutional and developmental sectors.

The meeting decided to hold a fortnightly meeting of the Election Cell and establish the parliamentary board shortly.

The meeting reaffirmed its commitment to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Kashmir and to take all possible steps for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, PML-N AJK Secretary General Dr Eshan Iqbal, Central Vice President Barjees Tahir, Senior Vice President Ch.Tariq Farooq, Secretary General Shah Ghulam Qaider, Vice President Dr Najeed Naqi and Chief Organizer Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas.