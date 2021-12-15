PML-N leader among 50 booked for assaulting electoral office

City police station registered case against 50 people including PML-N's leadership over conducting attack allegedly on PPP's electoral office

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :City police station registered case against 50 people including PML-N's leadership over conducting attack allegedly on PPP's electoral office.

As per First Investigation Report (FIR) got registered by PPP's candidate for by-election in PP-206 Syed Wasiq Haider, son of Syed Zaheer-ul-Hassan as former MPA Abdul Wahid Araein, local PML-N's Deputy Information Secretary Attaullah Tarur, former MPA Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta, former MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, PML-N's Information Secretary of Multan along with their 50 aides attacked his election office built at his home located colony.

He alleged that the accused had dragged household's women by hair and hurled him threats to close the office otherwise they would kill him.

Police booked the accused under sections 452, 506, 354, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code act and started investigation.