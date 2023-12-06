PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory in upcoming polls

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to run election campaigns of party candidates in upcoming general elections in the country to be held in February next year owing the considerable number of Kashmir origin voters settled in different constituencies

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to run election campaigns of party candidates in upcoming general elections in the country to be held in February next year owing the considerable number of Kashmir origin voters settled in different Constituencies.

PML-N AJK chapter President Shah Ghulam Qadir while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday expressed the optimism that his party would grab the overwhelming majority in the coming election and will ease the problems of the people facing at the moment after forming a stable government.

He said each leader of PML-N AJK will participate in the electioneering in a constituency where he has influence and they would be tasked for the purpose.

He however, suggested the government to resolve the issue of ad-hoc employees saying the flaws in their appointments were not their mistakes and he was not in favor of making the people jobless.

Qadir demanded the AJK government to brief all the legislators about development expenditures from June onward to satisfy them.

He said third party evaluation for recruitment of teachers was not abrogated by the government and party workers should beware of the negative propaganda by some elements to malign government or PMLN.