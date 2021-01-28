PML-N MPA meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :PML-N Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Mehmood met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and inquired after his health.

He congratulated the CM over recovery from the coronavirus.

Kashif Mehmood also reposed his confidence over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The CM stated that his doors were always open, adding that he will continue to wholeheartedly serve the masses.

The development journey had been accelerated despite criticism and the development work was being done with the consultation of the elected representatives, he said.

A separate development package had been planned for every district, the CM said and further stated that a special package will be devised for Bahawalnagar. I will also visit Bahawalnagar soon, he added.

The politics of development will prevail over chaos and the elementstrying to promote instability had been alienated as they have lost theircredibility, he added.