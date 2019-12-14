(@fidahassanain)

PML-N, the opposition party, says that program announced by CM Buzdar today was actually launched by former PM Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) In a quick reaction to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s announcement for technical training program for over 100,000 students in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML_N) said that it was Nawaz Sharif’s program and not of the PTI.

Through its official account, Opposition party PML-N said that the program for providing technical training to youths was the program launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It said that the youths loan program was also launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“This is not PTI’s program rather it was Nawaz Sharif who launched this program to provide technical training to the students,” said the party while quoting its leader Awais Laghari as saying.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that over 100,000 youths would be taught technical courses to provide them technical education as per the markets’ needs.

Punjab CM said that the youths would be provided jobs with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“ Over one and half billion rupees have been allocated for Naujwan Hunnar Mand Program (Skillful youth program),” said Punjab CM while addressing a ceremony held in Lahore here on Saturday. He said TEVTA was ignored by the previous government and now it was being given proper care.

“Our youths will be able to get jobs with CPEC and the challenge of unemployment will be over with this new program,” the Punjab Chief Minister said. TEVTA, he said, was providing training to around 70 to 80 thousands students.

He also said that the Punjab government was also thinking to establish four technical universities in the province. The present financial condition of the country was stable and would be more stable in future, he further said.