PML-N to bring back economic progress, prosperity: Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said the party, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had always strived for durable economic development and it was determined to put the country again on the track to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday after her arrival from the United Kingdom, she said that despite being ousted from the governments three times, Nawaz Sharif was still most popular leader of the country.

She announced that the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan and would be among the party workers and people of the country.

The party would make a comeback to serve people and bring back the pace of development and growth, she said adding that the PML-N leadership was fully aware of the current inflation due to which prices of electricity,gas, bread and other commodities had gone up. The party would not sit with ease until prevailing issues were not resolved.

Maryam said that since the most popular leader and most competent prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama, the country was facing continuous instability. She said that it was only the PML-N which could steer the country of prevailing challenges like it did in the past whenever it got a chance to serve people.

Nawaz Sharif was punished just for serving people and the country, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the previous PTI government was responsible for the current situation of the country as it did nothing for the welfare of masses during the four-year rule except for victimising the opponents. She said that the PTI should be held accountable for their incompetency and corruption committed during the rule.

She said that the PML-N and its workers were never afraid of holding elections and it would win with thumping majority whenever the elections would be held.

Maryam Nawaz said she had to go abroad for her medical treatment; however, now she was back and would start connecting with the the party workers and would also visit every district of the province.

She also thanked the party workers and leaders for reaching her at the airport and giving her a warm welcome.

Earlier, she was given a warm welcome on her arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in the afternoon. A large number of the PML-N workers and leaders were present in and outside the airport to welcome their leader. Tight security arrangements were also made at the airport on the occasion.