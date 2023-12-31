Open Menu

PML-N To Put Country On Right Track: Atta Ullah Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Atta Ullah Tarar said on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif had always steered the country out of crisis in the past.

Addressing a workers' convention here on Sunday he said that Lahorites love Nawaz Sharif and always supported the PML-N through thick and thin. He said the PML-N Quaid had started the journey of serving people in 1980. "Bilawal is contesting from Lahore's constituency NA-127," he said and questioned what work the PPP had done in Karachi for the welfare of people.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said, " February 8 is a day when there will be a competition between those who believe in country's development and who put the country's progress in the reverse gear.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif believed in doing practical work instead of making hollow slogans.

Khawaja Saad said he had recently visited Karachi, adding that it had been badly neglected. "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government remained in power in  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for ten years but did nothing for the betterment of the people there," he claimed.

PML-N Lahore General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the PTI did nothing except weakening the country's economy and telling lies.

He said, "On February 8, one voice will be heard from Khyber to Karachi and that is of Nawaz Sharif."

PML-N candidate from NA 128 Hafiz Nauman and others also spoke.

