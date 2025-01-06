PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to start a membership campaign in Sindh to reinvigorate the party at grass root level in the province.

The minister who is also the secretary general of PML-N, expressed the views while addressing the party workers during a visit of PML-N House Karachi and later holding a press conference.

He said that the PML-N had a significant political following in Sindh and the party during each of its tenure in government indiscriminately served the people of Sindh with land mark development projects and welfare initiatives.

The party leadership was aiming at organizing the PML-N at provincial, district and even at union council level in Sindh to strengthen the party at grass root level, he said and informed that the party organization in Sindh under the leadership of provincial president Basheer Memon was tasked to take the membership campaign in every nook and corner of the province and organize the party at the UC level.

After completion of the membership campaign, a workers' convention of the party will be convened, he said and added that, he as the party secretary general will monitor the entire process and also conduct monthly visits of Karachi to develop close coordination with the party workers on regular basis.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N, during its past governments, restored peace in Karachi, rooted out the menace of dacoits in rural areas, gifted the first mass transit project of Sindh to Karachi, started mass water supply K-IV project and taken several initiatives for economic and industrial growth and resolving the basic issues of citizens.

He said that Karachi-Hyderabad and Multan- Sukkur sections of the motorway were constructed by PML-N and the incumbent government was working to start the Sukkur-Hyderabad section of motorway at the earliest.

He urged the party workers to spread the PML-N's narrative of development and stability of the homeland and performance to the masses, strengthen party organization as well as its linkage with the people.

He expressed hope that PML-N on basis of its performance and with tireless efforts of the party workers will be able to achieve the best results in Sindh in upcoming general elections.

Highlighting the recently announced initiative of “Uran Pakistan” he said that objectives of the project are reinforcing foundations of sustainable growth through enhancing exports, economic stabilization, creation of employment opportunities, modernizing education system, and revitalizing the agriculture sector.

The Uran Pakistan sets our national priorities with focus on fast track growth of exports, realizing the vision of E-Pakistan by establishing digital infrastructure and capacity building, promoting environmental resilience by developing agriculture and water resources, improving energy sector, creating employment and further rising the standards of education, health and social protection.

The minister, responding to a query about the PIA, said that the PTI government had played havoc with the national airline but due to consistent efforts of the present government PIA has been able to resume its flights to European Union while air connectivity with UK is also expected to be cleared soon.

Ahsan Iqbal on a media query said that all the state institutions have realization that national solidarity and joint efforts were required to steer the country out of economic crisis and establish peace and stability.

On another query he said that policy of reconciliation for national development and Charter of Democracy are the foundations of coalition with Pakistan Peoples Party while an effective coordination mechanism for engagement with coalition partners also exists to resolve the arising issues.

On a question regarding construction of six irrigation canals, the federal minister categorically said that constitution of Pakistan contains a comprehensive mechanism for equitable distribution of water resources among the federating units which ensures that every province get its due share of water.

Some elements were spreading baseless propaganda on the issue to mislead the masses, he said and added that no province can take water from share of the other one and the allocated share of all the provinces will be ensured at any cost.