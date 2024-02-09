PML-N wins 9 out of 14 constituencies of Rawalpindi district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) has emerged as the leading political party in Rawalpindi district by securing 9 out of 14 Punjab Assembly seats in the general elections 2024 on Feb 8 polls.

According to the unofficial results issued by the Returning Officers/ECP, Muhammad Bilal Yamin of PML N has won the election for Punjab Assembly PP-6, Rawalpindi I (Murree) constituency by securing 65, 056 votes. His runner-up Zain ul Abideen bagged 33,475 votes. Overall Voters' turn-out remained 56.32%. From PP-7, Rawalpindi II (Murree) constituency independent candidate Muhammad Shabbir Awan has won by securing 72,898 votes against his runner-up Raja Saghir Ahmad of PML N who bagged 66,338 votes. Turn-out remained 49.66% in the constituency.

Independent candidate Javed Kausar has won from PP-8 (Gujarkhan) constituency by securing 47,526 votes, while his runner-up Khurram Parvez Raja of PPPP secured 40,603 votes. Voters' turn-out remained 45.88%.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Shaukat Raja has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-9, Rawalpindi-III (Gujarkhan) by securing 50,560 votes. His runner-up was PPPP candidate, Chaudhry Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan who bagged 43,528 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 55.18%.

PML N candidate Naeem Ejaz has won the election from PP-10, Rawalpindi IV constituency by securing 48,759 votes. His runner-up was independent candidate Muhammad Ameer Afzal who bagged 34,413 votes. Overall turnout of voters remained 56.26%.

From PP-11, Rawalpindi V (Taxila) constituency, PML N candidate Imran Ilyas Ch has won the election for Punjab Assembly by securing 27,657 votes whereas his runner-up Haji Zafar Iqbal, independent candidate secured 16,594 votes. Voters turn-out remained 50.04%.

PML N candidate Mohsin Ayub Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly PP-12 (Taxila) Rawalpindi VI constituency by securing 41,338 votes. Independent candidate Saad Ali Khan remained runner up by securing 35,108 votes. Voters turn-out 53.89%.

Independent candidate, Malik Fahad Masood has won the election PP-13, Rawalpindi-VII constituency by securing 56,723 votes. His runner-up was PML N candidate, Malik Umer Farooq who bagged 24,087 votes. The voters turn-out remained 47.47%.

PML N candidate, Malik Iftekhar Ahmad has won the election from PP-14 Rawalpindi VIII constituency by bagging 40,148 votes.

His runner-up Nasir Ali Khan, independent candidate secured 33,487 votes. Voters turn-out remained 56%.

Malik Mansoor Afsar of PML N has won the election for Punjab Assembly PP-15 Rawalpindi IX constituency by securing 62,163 votes. Independent candidate Ziada Khalique Kayani remained runner-up by securing 54,036 votes. Overall voters turn-out remained 52.20%.

PML N candidate, Ziaullah Shah has won the election for Punjab Assembly PP-16, Rawalpindi X constituency. He secured 45,478 votes while his runner-up Ejaz Khan, independent candidate secured 36,402 votes. Voters turn-out remained 41.80%

Abdul Latif, candidate of PML N has won the election for Punjab Assembly PP-17, Rawalpindi XI constituency by securing 45,677 votes. His runner-up Raja Rashid Hafiz who was independent candidate secured 38,189 votes. Overall voters turn-out remained 41.14%.

Independent candidate Asad Abbass has won the election from PP-18, Rawalpindi XII constituency by securing 46,295 votes. His runner-up Sajjad Khan who was candidate of PML N, bagged 30,640 votes. Voters turn-out remained 41.95%.

Independent candidate Muhammad Tanveer Aslam has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-19, Rawalpindi-XIII by securing 43,987 votes. His runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Haji Parvez Khan who bagged 16,768 votes. Overall voters turn-out remained 42.69%.

The highest turnout among all 14 Constituencies of Rawalpindi district was found to be 56.32% in PP-6 (Murree area) where Muhammad Bilal Yameen of PML N has won the election. Whereas, Muhammad Shabbir Awan, an independent candidate got the highest number of votes in all provincial constituencies of Rawalpindi by securing 72,898 record votes, in PP-7 (Murree area) constituency.

Overall polling process remained peaceful throughout the polling day. The district administration, law enforcement agencies, district election commission and district police had been continuously monitoring the process. Overall monitoring was being monitored from the district control room as well as from the police command and control room. Rescue 1122 and police patrolling parties too, remained vigilant at their respective beats.