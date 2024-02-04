PML-N Women Wing Takes Out Bike Rally In Favour Of Maryam Nawaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Women Wing on Sunday took out a bike rally to support PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, who is contesting the election from NA-119.
Women bikers were wearing mufflers of their party, carrying pictures of Maryam Nawaz and also raised slogans in favour of Maryam Nawaz. The women bikers passed through different roads, markets and streets in the city.
