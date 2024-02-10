ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate Barkat Ali won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-27, Kech by securing 15,552 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Jameel Ahmed Dashti who bagged 4,622 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 45.360 percent.