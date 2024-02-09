ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-50, Sialkot-VII, by securing 45,627 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the Independent candidate Amanullah, who bagged 43,971 votes. The overall voters' turnout remained 51.18 percent, in this constituency.