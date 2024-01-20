PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday unveiled the list of its party tickets for the upcoming general elections in 2024.

The PML-Q allocated a total of 17 tickets for candidates contesting National Assembly seats, 32 for Punjab Assembly seats, four each for Balochistan and KP assemblies, and 10 for Sindh Assembly.

In a noteworthy decision, the party opted not to engage in seat adjustments with any other political entities for the forthcoming 2024 elections, maintaining an independent electoral stance.

Addressing concerns over seat adjustments, Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced on Friday that PML-Q has chosen not to pursue seat adjustments with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the general elections in 2024, citing perceived 'dual standards' as the Primary reason.

The crucial decision was reached during an emergency meeting of PML-Q, presided over by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Chaudhry Salik emphasized that PML-Q is fully prepared to contest the elections without seat adjustments, highlighting the PML-N's decision to field candidates against specific PML-Q contenders.