PML Salik Hussain wins PP-32 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Salik Hussain has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-32 Gujrat-VI by securing 55,615 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, independent candidate, who bagged 44,713 votes.

Voters’ turn- out remained 41%.