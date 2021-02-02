(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Rana Tanvir Hussain on Tuesday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking orders for issuance of production orders for Khawaja Asif.

The petitioner named Speaker and Secretary National Assembly as respondents in his petition.

He adopted that it was the authority of the speaker to issue production orders for any member national assembly in bailable cases under section 108 of National Assembly's business rules.

He prayed the court to order the respondents to issue production orders for Khawaja Asif to attend current assembly session.