PML(N) Wants To Delay Azadi March For Better Mobilization

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:35 PM

PML(N) wants to delay Azadi March for better mobilization

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday with a view to present the party's position on his call to march against the government scheduled to take place this month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) : PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday with a view to present the party's position on his call to march against the government scheduled to take place this month.PML-N put forward its proposals after a discussion between members of its central executive committee.The foremost was to postpone the march so as to better mobilise resources to participate in the protest, said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, who addressed a joint press conference with Rehman following the meeting.The PML-N delegation, which included Iqbal, Shah Mohammad Shah, Ameer Muqam, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, also apprised the JUI-F chief and his accompanying delegation of the party's meeting with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP members.The JUI-F chief said that a meeting of the party's central executive committee will take place tomorrow, after which the response to the PML-N's proposals will be shared.

In the post-meeting press conference, Iqbal said that "the entire opposition including PML-N, PPP, and MMA, are all in agreement that the current government has failed in one year"."It is a worrying fact that eight businessmen are going to the Army chief to tell him that businesses are about to go bankrupt.

If the traders are going to the Army chief to air their grievances then where are we going?" remarked Iqbal."If the entire burden of the government's failure is placed on the military leadership then how will this country run?"Iqbal, in further criticism, said that the country cannot run successfully "with frequent reshuffling of the cabinet".

"The real problem lies in our unsuccessful and vengeful prime minister".During the press conference, Iqbal reiterated the party's position on delaying the long march. "If we move forward with a joint strategy, we will see better results," he said.

