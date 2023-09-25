Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar's speech at the United Nations General Assembly session is a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the Pakistani people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar's speech at the United Nations General Assembly session is a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the Pakistani people.

The PM presented the Muslim Ummah's position on the issue of Kashmir in a good manner, he said. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding cabinet decisions at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

He said that various posts have been approved in today's cabinet meeting which was chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

The information said that the Caretaker Chief Minister would meet with Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq to inform him about the problems of flood victims in order to rehabilitate the victims of last year's flood in Baluchistan,

He said that in today's cabinet meeting termed the speech of Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar positive who addressed to the General Assembly and presented Pakistan's position in the UN General Assembly in the best way.

He said that in the cabinet meeting, notice has been taken of the bad condition of the flood victims, and every possible effort was being made by the Balochistan government, especially in the areas of health, water, and education.

Education, health, and water are the first priority of the government and no one will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

He said that the university policy for the promotion of IT sector was approved in the cabinet meeting, and a committee of provincial ministers and IT experts has been established for the promotion of IT, which will not lag behind other provinces in the department.

The committee will submit its recommendations in a month, Cabinet members approved funds for the Indus Hospital cancer ward as funds of Rs. 18O million have been sanctioned for Censer Ward which will be released soon, Apart from this, they have approved the feasibility report of Pasni Fish Harbours, several dams broke due to floods in the province Balochistan is facing a severe water crisis, he noted.

He said that Apple and onion crops require more water, so instead of apples and onions, farmers should focus on farming that can earn more income with less water. He said that law and order in Baluchistan was better than Karachi and other parts of the country, no one would be allowed to disturb the law and order.