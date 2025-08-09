- Home
- Pakistan
- PN conducts 2-day defence exercise to strengthen inter-agency coordination among stakeholders
PN Conducts 2-day Defence Exercise To Strengthen Inter-agency Coordination Among Stakeholders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:35 AM
Pakistan Navy (PN) conducted a two-day port security and harbour defence exercise here at Karachi harbor aimed at enhancing operational tactics, techniques, and procedures, and to strengthen inter-agency coordination among all relevant stakeholders
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy (PN) conducted a two-day port security and harbour defence exercise here at Karachi harbor aimed at enhancing operational tactics, techniques, and procedures, and to strengthen inter-agency coordination among all relevant stakeholders.
Multiple scenarios were rehearsed to improve the readiness and integrated response capabilities of Pakistan Navy’s Coastal Command, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and other law enforcement agencies, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
During the course of exercise, participating units rehearsed coordinated actions in a high-pressure environment, focusing on swift detection, deterrence, and neutralisation of potential threats to critical maritime and naval infrastructure.
Special emphasis was placed on real-time communication, joint situational awareness, and the streamlining of command and control mechanisms to ensure a rapid and cohesive response in evolving situations.
The successful conduct of exercise reaffirmed the determination, operational readiness, and capability of Pakistan Navy and other participating agencies to safeguard national assets and ensure secure, uninterrupted port operations under all conditions.
Recent Stories
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather
AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery31 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation41 minutes ago
-
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal highlights govt focus on ..26 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues27 minutes ago
-
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday27 minutes ago
-
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector27 minutes ago
-
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celebrate independence12 minutes ago
-
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather24 minutes ago
-
Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: Kakar13 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary37 minutes ago