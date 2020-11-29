UrduPoint.com
PNCA Postpones Annual Festival 2020 Amid COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

PNCA postpones Annual Festival 2020 amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has postponed its Annual Festival 2020 in regards with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Capital.

According to an official announcement on Monday,  government's decision of refraining from public gatherings, PNCA had postponed Annual Festival due to serious health risk as the second wave of the pandemic was on the rise in the country.

In PNCA gatherings, audience, artists and management will be at the higher risk of contracting the virus. Cultural activities were among the most affected by the current pandemic situation but to safeguard public's health it was necessary to cancel events until further instructions, it stated.

