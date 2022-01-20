PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

:Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize "Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize "Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21.

The Ghazal Maestro Muhammad Ali along with Sitara Younus would present poetry of iconic Mir, Ghalib, Nasir and Ahmad Faraz, Masroor Ali, a press release said.

The event would be held at PNCA Auditorium. Bazm-e-Ghazal is being organised for the public and the entry will be free with observing COVID SoPs.