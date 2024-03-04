PNQAHE Inaugurates 4th Annual International Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) proudly inaugurated its 4th Annual International Conference at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, sponsored by Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Lahore.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the conference, themed "Fostering Excellence in Higher Education," aimed to address pivotal issues in ensuring quality assurance across academic institutions.

The Chief Guest of this inaugural conference was Chairman HEC Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad.

During her address at the opening ceremony of the 4th International Conference of PNQAHE, Dr. Aasiya Bukhari, Director of QEC-KMU and Secretary General of PNQAHE, introduced the role of PNQAHE in higher education and expounded upon its significance to the participants.

Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University and President of PNQAHE, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, extended a warm welcome to Chief Guest, distinguished Keynote Speakers and participants, setting the stage for dynamic discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq emphasized PNQAHE's commitment to prioritizing quality over quantity and fostering a culture of continuous improvement in higher education.

Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, extended a gracious welcome to all participants, highlighting PNQAHE's role as a platform for Pakistani universities to engage in meaningful self-assessment and share insights for collective advancement. As the Chief Guest of the conference, he underscored the pivotal role of higher education in national development.

The inaugural session featured a series of presentations focusing on key themes such as adopting new technologies, embracing student diversity, sustainability in higher education, and strategic planning for the future. Experts from esteemed institutions worldwide shared diverse perspectives aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education in Pakistan and beyond.

The presentations underscored the importance of inclusive practices, technological innovations, and strategic foresight in improving the quality of higher education. The PNQAHE inaugural conference continues to serve as a beacon of excellence, fostering collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of higher education quality assurance.