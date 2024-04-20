PO Arrested Through Interpol
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Recent Stories
Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged lin ..
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice
Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi50 seconds ago
-
Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged links with missile prog ..12 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful environment for public to exercise their right to vote13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes stock of by-election preparations13 minutes ago
-
Body found from drain23 minutes ago
-
DPO hears cops appeals23 minutes ago
-
PMA remains cradle of leadership, center of excellence for cadets joining Army's premier institution ..23 minutes ago
-
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering23 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be sown on 4m acres in Punjab: Iftikhar Sahu33 minutes ago
-
SP pays surprise visit to polling stations in Kohat33 minutes ago
-
Minister monitors implementation of revised prices of roti, naan34 minutes ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice37 minutes ago