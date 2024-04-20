Open Menu

PO Arrested Through Interpol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PO arrested through Interpol

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Sargodha police busted a proclaimed offender, who was involved in a murder case in Jhal Chakiaan police limits two years ago and had gone to Dubai.

Jhal Chakiaan police busted him from Dubai through Interpol and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Dubai Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over comm ..

Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged lin ..

12 minutes ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Ju ..

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

37 minutes ago
  Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain o ..

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

53 minutes ago
 realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style ..

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

1 hour ago
 CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

1 hour ago
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

3 hours ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

3 hours ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan