Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The 17th death anniversary of the distinguished poet Munir Niazi, renowned for his contributions to both Urdu and Punjabi literature, was observed nationwide on Tuesday.

Born on April 9, 1923, in the city of Hoshiarpur in Eastern Punjab, India, Munir Niazi left an indelible mark on the literary landscape with his profound and evocative poetry.

Munir Niazi's Urdu poetic collections include masterpieces such as "Is Bay Wafa Ka Sheher," "Tez Hawa Aur Tanha Phool," "Jangal Mein Dhanak," "Dushmano Ke Darmiyan Shaam," "Safaid Din Ki Hawa," "Aghaz-e-Zamana Mein Dobara," "Siyaah Shab Ka Samundar," "Maah-e-Muneer," "Che Rangin Darwazay," "Saat Sayyar," "Pehli Baat He Aakhri Thi," "Ek Dua Jo Main Bhool Gaya Tha," and "Mohabbat Ab Nahi Hogi," along with the series "Ek Tasalsul Ke Naam.

His Punjabi poetry collections, including "Char Chup Cheezan," "Rasta Dasan Wale Taare," and "Safar Di Raat Ke Naam," have also been widely acclaimed.

Munir Niazi extended his literary talents to the world of cinema by composing melodies for numerous films. His exceptional contributions were duly recognized by the Government of Pakistan, which bestowed upon him the 'Presidential Pride of Performance' and 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz.' Additionally, the Pakistan Academy of Letters honored him with the 'Kamal-e-Fun Award.'

Munir Niazi bid farewell to this world on December 26, 2006, in Lahore. His final resting place is at the Model Town Cemetery in Lahore.