Police arrest 11gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 11 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 33,690 and 11 mobile phones from their possession on Sunday in a crackdown against anti-social elements.

A spokesman of police said New Town Police got tip off some people were busy in playing gambling during course of action.

Police arrested gamblers identified as Muhammad Ali alias Laila, Qaiser Mehmood, Muhammad Riasat, Suleman, Kashif Iqbal, Khurrum Shahzad, Hassan Javed, Sajid Mehmood, Muhammad Nawaz, Amjad Farooq and Azam.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of New Town Police team.

He said strict action should be taken against anti-social elements, adding that no one would be allowed to involve in illegal activity.