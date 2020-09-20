UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 11gamblers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police arrest 11gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 11 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 33,690 and 11 mobile phones from their possession on Sunday in a crackdown against anti-social elements.

A spokesman of police said New Town Police got tip off some people were busy in playing gambling during course of action.

Police arrested gamblers identified as Muhammad Ali alias Laila, Qaiser Mehmood, Muhammad Riasat, Suleman, Kashif Iqbal, Khurrum Shahzad, Hassan Javed, Sajid Mehmood, Muhammad Nawaz, Amjad Farooq and Azam.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of New Town Police team.

He said strict action should be taken against anti-social elements, adding that no one would be allowed to involve in illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Muhammad Ali Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

1 hour ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.