Police Arrest 18 Outlaws Involved In Different Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 09:04 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Police during crackdown against the anti-social elements on Wednesday successfully nabbed as many as 18 outlaws wanted in different crimes including gambling, motorcycle theft, robberies and murder and recovered the looted booty worth millions of rupees.

According to police spokesman, Fatehjang police arrested a man who stabbed to death his father over a domestic dispute. Police spokesman has said that Arshad Mehmood stabbed to death his 55 years old father Muhammad Asharf when he tried to stop misusing water from the tap installed in the house. The accused managed to escape after killing his father who was successfully rounded up after raiding at his hideout.

Hazro Police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman has said that the gang comprising Bilal Khan, Shahid Iqbal and Adnan Amanat was involved in lifting many motorcycles from different areas and were arrested after recovery of five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Separately, Attock Saddar Police busted a two-member gang of motorcycle lifters identified as Ali Asghar and Qamar Zaman and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. Moreover, Bhattar Police arrested two thief identified as Muhibullah and Luqman Khan who were involved in theft of solar panels from farm houses and recovered five solar panels from their possession.

On another occasion, Hassanabdal Police arrested a gang of robbers and arrested their three members. They were identified as Tayyab Shahzad, Awal Khan and Shabbair Hussain Shah. Police spokesman has said that the arrested person has confessed looting many people on the link roads of the town. While Pindigheb Police raided a gambling den located in Rawwal village and arrested as many as seven persons red handed while gambling. Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 52,000 was also recovered from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under relevant laws and police launched further investigations.

