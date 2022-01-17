Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gutka,liquor, vehicles

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two accused and recovered fake cigarettes, gutka supari, liquor and vehicles from their possession

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two accused and recovered fake cigarettes, gutka supari, liquor and vehicles from their possession.

On the directives of SP Sujawal Syed Imdad Ali Shah, SHO Sujawal Ayaz Hussain Memon acting on a tip-off carried out a raid on Sujawal/Thatta road near Barrage Mori and recovered 28 cartons of fake cigarettes which were being transported through a Bolan carry while carry driver managed to escape.

In a separate drive ,SHO Banu Gul Muhammad Katyar conducted a raid on Banu darro road at Mushtaq Ahmed check post and arrested a gutka supplier Muhammad Saleem Soomro and recovered 10 kg gukta supari, 500 packets of puri gutka and non-registered auto rickshaw from his possession.

Meanwhile, Marho Bola Khan police station Nazar Muhammad Jokhio during patrolling on Marho Ghulam Shah Linkroad near Baloch mori arrested a suspect Arif Otho for possessing 18 liters of liquor and a China motorcycle.

Police have registered cases against the accused under relevant law.